Genzyme's 1st-qtr revenues up 28%

24 April 2005

Massachusetts, USA-based Genzyme, a leading global biotechnology group, reported a 28% rise to $629.9 million in first-quarter 2005 revenues. Net income, under generally-accepted accounting principles calculations, was $95.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, a leap of nearly 41% on the like, year-earlier period. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes amortization and special items, rose 53% to $131.1 million.

Sales of Renagel (sevelamer HCl), a phosphate binder for patients with end-stage renal disease on hemodialysis, were up 19% at $99.5 million, while those of Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta), a treatment for Fabry disease, rose 84% to $70.0 million, with $45.5 million generated in the USA and $30.1 million in Europe. Turnover of Cerezyme (imiglucerase for injection), an enzyme replacement therapy for type 1 Gaucher disease, was $226.0 million, up 11%, while Aldurazyme (laronidase), an enzyme replacement for patients with MPS 1, reached $15.9 million versus $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2004. Thyrogen (thyrotropin alfa) revenues rose 27% to $14.0 million.

