Genzyme's 3rd-quarter net profit falls 86% on higher costs, despite 14% sales hike

22 October 2006

USA-based biotechnology firm Genzyme says that, for the three months to September 30, 2006, its net income was $16.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, down 86% on the $115.7 million it earned in the like period of 2005. The firm attributed the sharp decline to a 6.5% rise to $214.9 million in selling, general and administrative expenses, up from $201.8 million.

Despite the dramatic fall in earnings, Genzyme's revenues for the third quarter were up 14% to $808.9 million. The firm said that the increase was due to strong contributions from most product areas. Top performers included: Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta), the company's enzyme-replacement therapy for Fabry disease, which achieved a sales increase of 18% to $93.2 million; its drug Aldurazyme (laronidase), a treatment for the enzyme deficiency mucoploysaccharidosis 1, saw a 24% turnover increase to $25.0 million; and the Gaucher disease treatment Cerezyme (imiglucerase for injection), which contributed $252.2 million in sales, up 6% in the quarter.

Genzyme added that its Pompe disease treatment Myozyme (alglucosidase alfa), which was launched in the Europe and the USA earlier this year (Marketletters April 10 and May 8), saw third-quarter sales of $20.4 million.

