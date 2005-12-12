Genzyme's Campath for MS subject of FDA health warning

USA-based, biotechnology firm Genzyme is the subject of a Food and Drug Administration health alert regarding its drug Campath (alemtuzumab) in use as a treatment for multiple sclerosis. This is the second setback the Cambridge, Massuchesetts-headquartered company has suffered since September when it suspended a clinical trial of the drug after one patient died from abnormal bleeding and two more developed the condition.

The medication, which is being co-developed with German firm Schering AG, has been approved as a leukemia treatment since 2001 but carries a number of warnings related to serious and potentially fatal side effects, including the bleeding disorder which emerged during the MS study. A Genzyme spokesman said that the alert was for the benefit of physicians who may be prescribing the compound for MS despite it not having approval for that indication.