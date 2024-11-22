- Use of Genzyme's Thyrogen (recombinant human thyroid stimulating hormone) prior to diagnostic scanning greatly improved quality of life in 94% of thyroid cancer patients, and was effective in producing scans which were as good or better than conventional scans in 86%, according to Phase III data presented at the annual meeting of the American Thyroid Association. TSH simulates thyroid cells to absorb and retain iodine, so can be used with radiolabeled iodine in nuclear imaging techniques.