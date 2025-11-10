Genzyme's Thyrogen Available In USA

After talks with the US Food and Drug Administration, Genzyme has agreed to make Thyrogen, its recombinant thyroid stimulating hormone product, available to patients (for a charge) under the terms of a treatment Investigational New Drug protocol. Pivotal studies are still ongoing in the USA to confirm the efficacy of an initial Phase III trial.

Company chairman Henri Termeer said that while the agency's suggestion of a treatment protocol indicates it is comfortable with the data to date, the results are not robust enough to warrant waiving the normal requirement for a confirmatory study before a New Drug Application is submitted.

Advantages Over Existing Agents Thyrogen was developed to be an adjunct to radio-iodine scanning for diagnosis of metastases in thyroid cancer patients. The advantage of the agent over existing medications is that patients do not have to stop taking thyroid hormone supplements for several weeks prior to scanning, and so potentially suffer from hypothyroid symptoms. Around 169,000 Americans have had thyroid cancer and would be potential recipients of Thyrogen. If approved, the company estimates that the drug could achieve around $50 million in annual sales.