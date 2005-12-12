Genzyme's UGT1A1 assay launched onto oncology market

Massachusetts, USA-headquartered drugmaker Genzyme says it has launched the Invader UGT1A1 Molecular assay for colorectal cancer patients who are being considered for, or are currently taking, Pfizer's chemotherapy drug Camptosar (irinotecan). The product, which has recently gained approval from the Food and Drug Administration, was developed in partnership with fellow US group Third Wave Technologies.
The assay identifies patients who may have severe adverse reactions to Camptosar by detecting polymorphisms in the UGT1A1 gene associated with such reactions. Clinical studies have indicated that patients with certain gene variations have a greater than nine-fold risk of experiencing increased white blood-cell counts when using Camptosar.
Genzyme's president, Mara Aspinall, commented that the test is a significant addition to the firm's oncology line and added that the company had begun a physician education program detailing the uses and benefits of the product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze