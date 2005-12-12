Genzyme's UGT1A1 assay launched onto oncology market

Massachusetts, USA-headquartered drugmaker Genzyme says it has launched the Invader UGT1A1 Molecular assay for colorectal cancer patients who are being considered for, or are currently taking, Pfizer's chemotherapy drug Camptosar (irinotecan). The product, which has recently gained approval from the Food and Drug Administration, was developed in partnership with fellow US group Third Wave Technologies.

The assay identifies patients who may have severe adverse reactions to Camptosar by detecting polymorphisms in the UGT1A1 gene associated with such reactions. Clinical studies have indicated that patients with certain gene variations have a greater than nine-fold risk of experiencing increased white blood-cell counts when using Camptosar.

Genzyme's president, Mara Aspinall, commented that the test is a significant addition to the firm's oncology line and added that the company had begun a physician education program detailing the uses and benefits of the product.