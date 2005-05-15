Genzyme to buy Bone Care for $600M

World biotechnology leader Genzyme International has reached agreement to purchase fellow USA-based Bone Care International in an all-cash transaction valued at $33.00 per fully-diluted share, or around $600.0 million net of the latter's cash, which stands at $119.0 billion. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year and be neutral to earnings for 2005 but accretive beyond. Genzyme notes that it has a healthy financial position, with $1.5 billion cash and equivalents in hand, including an undrawn line of credit.

The acquisition brings Genzyme a complementary line of products and a profitable commercial organization that will strengthen and diversify the firm's renal business. Bone Care's Hectorol (doxercalciferol), a line of vitamin D2 pro-hormone products, is used to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients on dialysis, where it can be used in tandem with Genzyme's Renagel (sevelamer HCl) and other phosphate binders. The drug is available in intravenous form for patients on hemodialysis and as an oral product primarily used by patients with earlier-stage chronic kidney disease. It is the first and only vitamin D2 analog approved to treat the continuum of chronic kidney disease, says Genzyme, which intends to start work on registering the agent outside the USA.

Turnover of Hectorol reached $59.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2005. Based on strong third-quarter sales, Bone Care increased its revenue guidance on April 26 to a range of $82.0-$83.0 million for its 2005 fiscal year, ending June 30.