GeoPharma buys fellow US antibiotics maker Consolidated Pharma

US firm GeoPharma says that, through its newly-formed subsidiary American Antibiotics, it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Consolidated Pharmaceutical, an antibiotics manufacturer based in Baltimore, Maryland. Financial terms were not disclosed. Commenting on the deal, chief executive Mihir Taneja said: "the ability to manufacture beta-lactam antibiotics in Baltimore, coupled with production of cephalosporin-based antibiotics through our plant in Florida, will allow GeoPharma to provide a wide range of antibiotics to the market."
