GeoPharma expands US manufacturing site

Florida, USA-based drugmaker GeoPharma says that its wholly-owned subsidiary Belcher Pharmaceuticals has completed the first stage of expansion of its manufacturing and R&D facilities. The firm explained that the addition of the 30,000sq foot unit would boost its generics production and distribution capacity.
