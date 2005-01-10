GeoPharma's Mucotrol to hit shelves in 2nd-half 2005

The USA's GeoPharma has unveiled its strategy for the launch of the oral gel wafer Mucotrol for the treatment of mouth sores and lesions, news which pushed its shares up 6.5% to close at $5.27 on December 17, the day of the announcement.

The development brought relief to investors following the recent confusion over whether or not Mucotrol had actually been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, causing wild fluctuations in the group's stock and a series of class-action lawsuits by shareholders.