Georgia Medicaid saves $20M by controlling PPIs

The US state of Georgia's Medicaid program cut its prescription-drug costs $20.6 million in a year by requiring enrollees to obtain permission before filling prescriptions for proton pump inhibitors, says a study published in the January 17 issue of the American Journal of Managed Care by researchers at Express Scripts, the pharmacy benefit manager serving the program.

In 2001, Georgia Medicaid faced a potential budget shortfall due to costs associated with increased use of PPIs, which accounted for 5.6%, or $45.5 million, of its pharmacy costs and ranked first in expense for all prescription drug classes.