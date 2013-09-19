Georgia's pharma market sees rapid growth, set to exceed $200M in 2008

The development of the Georgian pharmaceutical sector started in the mid-1990s, when the market was still full of illegal, low-quality and low-cost drugs. In 1997, a set of new regulatory changes was ratified by the government and the Georgian Drug Agency was formed, which is currently the main supervisory body of the local pharmaceutical industry, according to a recent study from Poland-based market research group PMR. Since then, the share of counterfeited drugs has been falling and, currently, is an insignificant part of the total market.

In 2007, the size of the Georgian market for prescription medicines stood at the equivalent of $177.0 million, growing on average by 34% per annum since 1995, notes PMR. Through these years, the pharmaceutical industry has enjoyed tax incentives, which stimulated growth of the sector. Rising household incomes and increasing share of health care in family spending (to 9.5% of disposable income in 2007 from 6% in 2003), accelerated the development of the sector even further. In 2008, the value of the pharmaceutical market in Georgia was estimate to have exceeded $200.0 million.