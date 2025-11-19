German Call For More Market Economy In Health

Germany's Federal Economics Minister, Gunther Rexrodt, has called for "market-economy cost management from below" in the health service. Speaking to the annual general meeting of the drug industry association, the BPI, he described budgeting and legally-controlled price cuts as "economic instruments of doubtful value."

Mr Rexrodt called for firmer cost control in the hospitals sector but at the same time advocated a strengthening of Germany as a location for both pharmaceutical development and production.

For the industry, BPI president Hans Rudiger Vogel said that if budget controls continued to apply to drug spending, then innovation should have genuine market opportunities. In addition, the drug industry must have a greater right to representation within the health insurance system.