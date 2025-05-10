German church anger over RU486

German Family Minister Christine Bergmann has ruled out talks with thechurch on the launch of Hoechst's abortion pill Mifegyne (mifepristone: RU486). Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said before Christmas that nothing stood in the way of its launch in Germany, drawing attacks from bishops.

"I do not see what there is to discuss," said Ms Bergmann in an interview, as the drug is only "an alternative method of abortion within the framework of pregnancy-ending measures already decided."