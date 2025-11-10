German Court Action restarts Row Over Drug Reimports

The action brought by Germany's cartel office, the BKA, against wholesalers Gehe, Anzag and Sanacorp (Marketletter October 9) has rekindled the controversy over the role of reimported drugs. The BKA says the firms are obliged to distribute reimports and parallel-imports but had not done so to any meaningful extent in refusing to buy drugs from reimporter Eurim Pharm GmbH.

The three account for about 50% of the German market, and say they have incorporated reimports into their ranges to meet BKA demands. Anzag and Sanacorp also say they are negotiating contracts with Eurim. Gehe says it is distributing reimported drugs which it can obtain from another importer at more favorable prices than from Eurim and has taken legal action to rebut the BKA action, claiming its basic entrepreneurial freedom is being undermined in an unconstitutional way.

With 10%-30% price differences in neighboring European Union countries, the reimport trade is used to offset German exchange-rate fluctuation, though it remains small, at about 500 million Deutschemarks ($348.7 million), about 1.5% of the market, Eurim Pharm's executive director, Andreas Mohringer, says its potential is much larger; volume could rise to 7 billion marks, and the health funds could save over 600 million marks a year by using reimports, he says.