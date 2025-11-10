German Courts Ban Positive List

The Berlin positive drug list compiled by Ellis Huber, president of the Berlin Doctors' Chamber and the Federation of Internal health Funds, has been banned from distribution by courts in hamburg, Dusseldorf and Cologne on the basis of the laws on competition and monopolies. The federation has also been barred by a Cologne court from distributing the list to doctors, but it continues to maintain that once the legal fog has cleared it will be able to help doctors and patients in drug selection.
The Berlin Doctors' Chamber has accused the drug firms which brought the Cologne case of wanting to secure their long-term information monopoly with the medical profession, and says it is clear that the courts value competition above the protection of patients from damaging drugs.
The drug industry association, the BPI, says these claims are sheer myth-building. The list's main scientific weakness is that it recommends for certain illnesses drugs which are not approved for those conditions, says the BPI; also, vaccines and urological drugs are missing from the list.
