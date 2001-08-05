German curbs on Rx spending to tighten

The German Social Democratic Party, the SPD, is to increase pressure ondoctors over drug prescribing because of the sharp rise in drug costs.

Florian Gerster, the Health Minister for the state of Rhineland-Pfalz, has called for drug spending to be linked to doctors' fees, while Klaus Kirschner, chairman of the parliamentary health committee, has warned of tougher measures against panel doctors if the situation is not resolved.

Pharmacy figures indicate that drug spending in second-quarter 2001 rose 10.4% over the same quarter of last year, after a 7.8% rise in the first quarter of this year. Hans Jurgen Ahrens, president of the local health funds federation, the AOK, has blamed Federal Health Minister Ulla Schmidt for the sharp increase and has has warned that fund contributions will have to increase across a broad front.