German Demand For OTCs Growing

About 88% of German households now buy self-medication products compared with 78% in 1990, according to a survey by the drug manufacturers' technical association, the BAH.
Per capita spending is about 105 Deutschemarks ($75) a year, and the survey shows that for about two-thirds of the population, self-medication is an acceptable alternative, in non-serious cases, to a visit to the doctor. The trend is also growing in the eastern states, where only 50% used self-medication products in 1990 compared with 60% in 1994.
Self-medication is currently used, the survey suggests, to treat headaches, muscular conditions and cold and flu. However, over the last three months, over 50% of those questioned in both eastern and western germany also consumed vitamins, mineral supplements and health teas.
