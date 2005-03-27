German doctors slam drug agency plans

The German Medical Chamber's president, Jorg-Dietrich Hoppe, says the Ministry of Health's plans to transform the Federal Drug Institute, the BfAM, into a service provider for the pharmaceutical industry would jeopardize drug safety and is in total opposition to consumer health protection.
The draft plan refers mainly to Germany's economic base, higher-value-added, export quotas and competitiveness, with marketing approvals described as a core business. Concepts of patients and doctors do not rate a mention, he said, and stressed that patient safety and risk avoidance must have absolute priority over economic and political decisions in the sector. The plan to link BfAM funding directly to the number of new applications and the times taken for issuing approvals would undermine the quality of the approval process, added Dr Hoppe.
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