GERMAN DOCTYORS DRAW UP HEALTH CARE REFORMS

Meantime, The German federal doctor's chamber, the BAK, has drawn up a reform plan providing for increased cooperation between doctors, improvements to the division of work between general practitioners and specialists, and a system that leaves patients free to choose their doctor. The program also calls for a lifting of restrictions on entry to panel practice, a cut in the services doctors are expected to provide in the health service and increased participation in the service through charges.
The move of the federal chamber comes as the panel doctors' federation, the KBV, has said that the current global budgets affecting doctors' fees, the annual growth limits on fees, the rising cost of running practices and the increase in the number of panel doctors have all contributed to a decline in income in real terms of 17%-18%. The number of panel doctors rose 11% in western Germany last year and by 6.7% in eastern Germany.
