German drug co's to get 2005 sales boost?

The German pharmaceutical industry is widely expected to increase sales sharply in 2005 owing to the late introduction of a key government health reform and the reduction of the obligatory health fund discount. Drugmakers are expecting extra revenue of 520-610 million euros ($692.5-$812.4 million), according to both company and health fund sources.

Some groups, such as Schering AG, have already confirmed higher sales expectations. A Schering spokesman has said that, in comparison with 2004, the loss of sales through the discount regime will decline from 40 million euros to 15 million euros. At the end of the year, compulsory discount will be lowered from 16% to 6%. The companies will also benefit from the delayed introduction of the fixed-level drug price support system.