German Drug Industry Suffering From Reforms

Health care cost-cutting reform measures introduced in Germany from 1989 onwards have now cost 15,000 drug industry jobs, according to the drug industry association, the BPI's president, Hans Ruediger Vogel.

When the first stage of reform was launched in 1989, drug spending accounted for 15.6% of public sector health fund spending. Before the impending introduction of the third phase of reform, this proportion has fallen to below 12%.

The German drug industry manufactured products worth 23.6 billion Deutschemarks ($16 billion) for the pharmacy market in 1995, calculated on the basis of manufacturers' prices. This represented an increase of 6.7%. The unfavorable exchange rate position in relation to the Deutschemark meant that exports grew by only 4%, compared with 12.6% in 1994.