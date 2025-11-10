German Drug Prescribing Flattens Out At Half-year

German panel doctors have reverted once again to more restrained drug prescribing, after a sharp increase in activity in first-half 1995.

the doctors' federation, the KBV, notes that prescribing tended to flatten out in June and July. This still leaves the level of prescribing well above the fixed drugs budget in both eastern and western Germany, and doctors appear to be facing considerable financial penalties under the Health Structure Law (GSG), introduced initially in 1993.

Pharmaceutical expenditures in first-half 1995 rose 10% over first-half 1994 in western germany, and 15% in the eastern states. June growth was 4% and 6.6% respectively, and in July spending went up by 5.3% and 6.8% respectively. The KBV estimates that to the end of June, panel doctors overstepped their budgets by 350 million Deutschemarks ($236 million) in the west and by 410 million marks ($266 million) in the eastern states. Other supplementary budget sectors, such as cures, massage, speech therapy etc, were also overstepped.