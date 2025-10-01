German drug Price Talks Opposed

Greek Expensive Drug Imports Curb

Greece is to delete a number of expensive imported drugs from state social security scheme (IKA) lists, the Commerce Ministry has said. The move is among a number of new government measures aimed at saving the state over 50 billion drachmas ($205.5 million) a year; others will include more support for cheap drugs, drug price ceilings and limits on overconsumption.

Following the statement, most doctors working for IKA in the greater Athens area went on a three-hour strike. They say the rise in prescriptions is due to growing numbers of patients, and that they will continue to prescribe unlisted drugs if they consider them necessary for their patients. Many people insured with IKA are also protesting.