German drug prices dip further in February

German pharmaceutical prices dropped further in February, according to the research-based drug industry association, the VFA, which says that, out of a total of around 55,000 prescription drug products on the market, about 400 raised their prices during the month and over 1,600 moved lower.

The decline was not a reaction to the recent changes in the fixed-level prices support regime because the costs of products outside the regime have also gone down, the association notes. The majority of VFA member-companies, which produce mainly patented original medicines, cut their prices at the start of February, thus continuing the January trend when 1.6% of prescription drugs' prices increased and 3.5% were reduced (Marketletters passim).

The VFA estimates that pharmaceutical spending by the health funds will increase about 2.5 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, largely due to the reduction in the compulsory discounts to 6% and the effect of structural market components, including the increased prescribing of innovative drug products.