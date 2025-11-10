Monday 10 November 2025

German Drugs Institute Launches Positive Pharma List

16 April 1995

The newly-founded German Drugs Institute, set up as part of the Health Structure Law, has sent the draft of a positive list of drugs to the relevant organizations throughout the country. However, the move ignores a request by Health Minister Horst Seehofer that the draft should go initially to the Federal Committee of Doctors and Health Funds, the BAAK, for its comments at the end of this month.

Pharmaceutical industry associations have not yet reacted in detail, but both the main association, the BPI, and the organization of research-based drugmakers, the VFA, have shown concern that the publication of the list could disturb medical prescribing practice. The VFA's executive director, Frank Muennich, has pointed out that there can be no changes in the reimbursable drugs system until 1996 at the earliest, and he expects the final list to look very different from the draft.

The coalition government and the Health Minister himself have in any case both confirmed that the positive drugs list envisaged when the Health Structure Law came into operation would not be introduced.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze