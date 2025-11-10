German Drugs Institute Launches Positive Pharma List

The newly-founded German Drugs Institute, set up as part of the Health Structure Law, has sent the draft of a positive list of drugs to the relevant organizations throughout the country. However, the move ignores a request by Health Minister Horst Seehofer that the draft should go initially to the Federal Committee of Doctors and Health Funds, the BAAK, for its comments at the end of this month.

Pharmaceutical industry associations have not yet reacted in detail, but both the main association, the BPI, and the organization of research-based drugmakers, the VFA, have shown concern that the publication of the list could disturb medical prescribing practice. The VFA's executive director, Frank Muennich, has pointed out that there can be no changes in the reimbursable drugs system until 1996 at the earliest, and he expects the final list to look very different from the draft.

The coalition government and the Health Minister himself have in any case both confirmed that the positive drugs list envisaged when the Health Structure Law came into operation would not be introduced.