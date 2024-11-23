German Firms Form Biotechnology Association

A total of 55 biotechnology firms have come together in Germany to formthe Association of German Biotechnology Companies, reports the magazine Drugs Made in Germany.
The association is part of DECHEMA's Biotechnology Subject Division, which is the country's largest biotechnology organization.
The new association aims to represent the interests of biotechnology companies in close cooperation with the Association of the German Chemical Industry, and possibly other organizations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze