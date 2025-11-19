GERMAN FUNDS' DRUG SPENDING SLUMPED IN 1993

Spending on drugs by the western German health insurance funds declined 18.6% in the first nine months of 1993, according to the pharmaceutical industry federation, the BPI. Spending in other key areas of health care rose moderately in the same period, with medical treatment spending up 2.9% and hospital treatment spending increasing by 5.1%.
BPI director Ulrich Vorderwulbecke says that the fall in drug spending is largely due to changed prescribing practices, triggered by the fixed drug budgets of the new Health Structure Law.
A survey conducted by the BPI among its members at the end of last year now shows that average drug producers' profits fell 43% in 1993 compared with the previous year. Only 5% of German drug companies were able to increase their profits, while 79% reported reduced earnings and 16% posted losses.
