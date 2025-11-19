German Funds See High Deficit

German health funds are continuing to build up a high deficit. Spending by the western German funds rose 6.4% in first-half 1995, according to Health Minister Horst Seehofer, compared with a rise in income of only 0.7%.

Eastern German fund spending rose 12.5% against a rise of 1.8% in income. The minister, speaking in a budget debate in Bonn, called on everyone involved to pay attention to the problem. He said it was not acceptable for the share of health spending by panel doctors to go on contracting while that of the hospital sector went on burgeoning.

Mr Seehofer called on the funds to maintain strict adherence to drug spending and medical treatment budgets. The funds had to ensure that spending remained within bounds until the next and third stage of the health reform came into operation. Mr Seehofer was expected to call for strict spending limits and restraint at the next meeting of the Concerted Action on Health.