German govt plans further health reforms

Germany's Socialist/Green coalition government is already planning further health service reforms, with a focus on reconstructing the fund system, almost before the wide-ranging reforms agreed through 2004 have gone into effect.

While the government appears to be moving towards a project for "citizen's insurance" - a nationwide system covering public officials, the self-employed and all better-off wage-earners, the right-wing Christian Democrat Union is arguing for a per capita health insurance premium payment unrelated to income level.