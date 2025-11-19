GERMAN HEALTH OFFICE DISSOLVED

Germany's federal health office, the BGA, was officially dissolved last week, after more than 118 years in which the single organization was responsible for the control of infectious diseases, environmental hygiene, consumer health protection, epidemiology, veterinary medicines and safety of medicines.

Under the BGA Succession Act, the agency has become four separate entities. Within the portfolio of the Federal Minister of Health, these three separate superior federal authorities have been set up:

- the Robert Koch Institute - Federal Institute for Infectious and Noncommunicable Diseases. Its terms of reference are: the recognition, prevention and control of communicable and noncommunicable diseases; AIDS center; the epidemiological investigation of diseases, documentation and information; and detection and evaluation of risks from genetically engineered organisms and products, administration of the Act on genetic Engineering, and human generics;