German Health Spending Rising

Health service spending by the public-sector funds rose 4.3% in western Germany and 8.9% in the eastern states in 1995, while fund income from members' contributions rose 0.59% in western germany and 0.66% in the east. Health Minister Horst Seehofer calculates the total spending overhang at 7 billion Deutschemarks ($4.73 billion).
The trend slowed markedly in western germany in the fourth quarter, from 5.8 billion marks in the first nine months to around 4.1 billion marks in 1995 as a whole. In the east, the deficit grew further in the fourth quarter to 2.85 billion marks. Drug spending rose 7.1% in the west and 9.3% in the east. Mr Seehofer and the funds say the spending overhang is mainly due to budget overspending by hospitals, transport and health cures, and changes in contribution and other social security calculations.
