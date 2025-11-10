German Health Talks Collapse

Negotiations between the coalition partners in the German government over health care reform collapsed abruptly last week.

Leading Christian Democrat politicians were letting it be known that they were disappointed at the refusal of the Liberals to agree to economy measures in the hospitals service.

The Health Minister, Horst Seehofer, and Juergen Moellemann, health policy spokesman for the Liberals, blamed each other for the breakdown of discussion over the third stage of health reform.