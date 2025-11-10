German Industry Seeks Greater Say In Reform

The research-based German drug industry association, the VFA, has called for greater involvement by the industry in the shaping of drug-related health service reform.
VFA president Walter Wenninger says the industry could work with government committees concerned with drug problems, and is especially critical of the inflexibility of the public-sector health funds over what the VFA sees as their failure to adapt the fixed-level drug price support regime to changing market trends. Through this regime, the funds have come to play a monopolistic role, he says. "Whoever controls 80% of the market through fixed-level drug price support also carries a heavy responsibility for Germany as a base for drug R&D."
The VFA represents 39 companies which together account for two-thirds of drugs sold in pharmacies, worth 12 billion Deutschemarks ($8.36 billion). They spend about 4.5 billion marks a year on R&D.
