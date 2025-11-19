GERMAN INDUSTRY TO HELP SHAPE HEALTH POLICY

The research-based pharmaceutical industry in Germany will help shape health policy rather than spend its time complaining, according to Walter Wenninger, the chairman of the Association of Research-Based Drug Manufacturers, the VFA. Mr Wenninger said in Bonn that there were excellent prospects for the industry, provided it could operate in a long-term and stable climate that was friendly towards innovation.

The industry has to undertake a critical examination of its own position, he added. As each cost-cutting measure has been announced by the government, the industry has forecast its own decline, without attempting to make improved recommendations of its own, he said. In fact the outturn was different from the forecast, and sales are rising.

The drug industry has not considered the positions of either the health funds or the patients, while the existing contact setup with doctors and patients was insufficient, he noted.