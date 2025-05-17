German Market Shifts To Costlier Rx Drugs

In Germany, sales of prescription pharmaceuticals increased 7% in thefirst eight months of 1998 while turnover of nonprescription drug products declined 0.4%, according to IMS Health. Pharmacy market sales increased 4.7% to 17.8 billion Deutschemarks ($10.88 billion) by end-August.

Market observers say that this is due to the higher patient charge limits which were established in mid-1997 and which, it is argued, depressed prescribing of nonprescription drugs with prices under the higher limit which then had to be paid for by patients. This trend was not offset by an expansion of self-medication.

Health Policy Under Threat Meantime, Germany's new Social Democrat (SPD)/Green government coalition partners have announced their intention to revamp the previous government's health care policy. The SPD's health spokesman Klaus Kirschner said that the first move would be to abolish the extra patient charges introduced by the last government, reversing a decision announced last July. Patient charges generally would be reduced to the extent that the new government could cut costs, through reforms in the hospital sector and the creation of medical practice networks, he added.