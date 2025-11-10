German MEP Attacks European Drugs Policy

Irene Soltwedel-Schaefer, German Member of the European Parliament and economics spokesperson for the European Green Party, has attacked the European Commission for neglecting public health and social security policy in its industrial policy guidelines for the European Union drug industry.

Instead of focusing on health policy, she told the European Proprietary Manufacturers' Association conference in Lisbon (see also page 13), the Commission has presented vague arguments about European drug firms' competitive weakness in order to create acceptance of market liberalization and deregulation of the legal framework for biotechnology, largely shutting out vital social discussion of the risks related to new genetic engineering technologies and the "ethical bases of society." And while conflicts of objectives arising from health care cost-cutting were the cause of complaint, constructive ways out of the dilemma were not on offer. There was a suspicion, she said, that the liberalized market would be created at the expense of socially-insured patients; the question of the proposed regime's acceptability was remarkable for its absence.

Also attacking the Commission's line on biotechnology, she said the "specter of departing European drug companies" invoked did not match the reality. Drug majors had continually expanded their biotechnology R&D in Europe in recent years, or secured know-how through acquisitions or cooperation deals in the USA. Asking if biotechnology really would take off in the dramatic way implied by the Commission's concerns, she described another scenario in which biotechnology developed as a basic discipline to diagnose and recognize illnesses and for researching new drugs, while biotechnology products followed the same trail as the classical procedures of organic chemistry.