German MoH cracks whip over drug costs

German Health Minister Ulla Schmidt has put increased pressure on doctors after the latest rise in drug spending. She has now told the doctors that they are simply prescribing too many costly drugs. The Minister has herself come in for a flood of criticism from doctors recently but has evidently decided to adopt the motto of her compatriot Martin Luther and says "here I stand; I can do no other."
She is being strongly supported by the federation of industrial health funds, the BKK, and the economy measures to curb drug spending has moved to top position on the parliamentary agenda of the health committee, the BA. Ms Schmidt has said that doctors are frequently ignoring established and proven drug products and moving, instead, to offer their patients costlier drugs which, studies show, have no extra demonstrable benefits.
Last year, public-sector health fund spending on drugs rose over 3.0 billion euros ($3.59 billion) to 23.4 billion euros. The pharmacist federation, the ABDA, has said the Ministry of Health has really not taken on board sufficiently the fact that the rise in spending based on the higher cost of new drug products was to be expected.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze