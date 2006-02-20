German MoH cracks whip over drug costs

German Health Minister Ulla Schmidt has put increased pressure on doctors after the latest rise in drug spending. She has now told the doctors that they are simply prescribing too many costly drugs. The Minister has herself come in for a flood of criticism from doctors recently but has evidently decided to adopt the motto of her compatriot Martin Luther and says "here I stand; I can do no other."

She is being strongly supported by the federation of industrial health funds, the BKK, and the economy measures to curb drug spending has moved to top position on the parliamentary agenda of the health committee, the BA. Ms Schmidt has said that doctors are frequently ignoring established and proven drug products and moving, instead, to offer their patients costlier drugs which, studies show, have no extra demonstrable benefits.

Last year, public-sector health fund spending on drugs rose over 3.0 billion euros ($3.59 billion) to 23.4 billion euros. The pharmacist federation, the ABDA, has said the Ministry of Health has really not taken on board sufficiently the fact that the rise in spending based on the higher cost of new drug products was to be expected.