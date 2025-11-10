German Official Action Against Wholesalers

Germany's federal cartel office has started action against three drug wholesalers, Andreae Noris Zahn AG, Gehe Pharma Handel and Sanacorp, which, together with a fourth company, account for 80% of the German market. In 1992, says the office, the firms refused to buy low-price reimported drugs from Eurim Pharm. The illegality of this action was confirmed by a senior court earlier this year, but they have not given up their position, and could be fined up to 1 million Deutschemarks ($697,400).
