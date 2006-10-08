Saturday 8 November 2025

German OK for Isotechnika Ph III psoriasis trial

8 October 2006

Canada's Isotechnika says it has received approval from the German competent authority to conduct a pivotal Phase III clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis with its lead immunosuppressive drug, ISA247.

The Phase III European/Canadian psoriasis trial (ESSENCE trial) will be performed over a 24-week period at 36 centers in Germany, Poland and Canada, and will involve a total of 500 patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The evaluation will be conducted as a randomized, orally-administered placebo and cyclosporine-controlled study with 300 patients receiving ISA247 (0.4 mg/kg twice daily), 100 subjects getting cyclosporine (1.5 mg/kg twice daily) and 100 placebo. In an effort to maximize the benefit to patients enrolled in the placebo group, ISA247 will be administered at a dose of 0.4 mg/kg twice daily following the first 12 weeks.

The primary endpoint of the study is superiority in the proportion of subjects achieving a score of "clear" or "almost clear" in the Static Physician's Global Assessment score at 12 weeks in the ISA247 treatment group compared to placebo control.

