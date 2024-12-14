German Panel Doctors Threaten Legal Action

In Germany, the national federation of panel doctors has reacted to animpending 5 Deutschemarks ($2.92) per month reduction in fees by the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern with a threat of legal action.

The state said doctors had exceed their drug budgets by about 87 billion marks ($50.96 billion). Calling the move a "declaration of war," federation deputy executive director Lothar Krimmel said the doctors and the panels had never agreed a budget covering the past two years.