German people to pay more for health

It is becoming clear that one of the main features of the revamped German health care reform will be a call for more money from taxpayers to help bridge the yawning gap between health fund income and health spending. Chancellor Angela Merkel has already warned the country that health treatment will become costlier for most Germans. Social Minister Franz Muenterfering has said sources of funding have to be tapped other than health fund contributions.

There are two proposals doing the rounds of the coalition parties. One is that there is a hypothecated tax add-on of 8% to fund the health service, the other is that taxes generally rise by 3%. The main object of both proposals is to cover the burgeoning cost of child health care, for which insured people currently pay around 14.0 billion euros ($17.19 billion) a year. The two proposals have been endorsed by social affairs politicians because child health care is currently covered only by the contributions of parents. If the cost came out of taxation it would be possible to reduce contribution rates. Both the CDU and SPD parties claim that both proposals are feasible but some economists are saying any further tax increases would endanger the fragile economic receovery