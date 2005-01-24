German pharma and funds talk price cuts

Germany's health funds have indicated that they are in negotiations with the pharmaceutical industry over drug price discounts for the 70 million or so insured fund members nationwide. The move comes as growing concern is being expressed over this year's likely drug spending levels and costs of medicines.

Susanne Uhrig of the Barmer supplementary health fund, which has 7.5 million members, said talks had begun with a number of drugmakers and that these were turning out to be promising. The federation of industrial health funds, the BBK, has also said it is negotiating a framework drugs agreement with leading pharmaceutical companies for its 14 million members, with the aim of achieving discounts based on sales volume, said spokesman Florian Lanz.