German pharma battles opinion as prices rise

Following forecasts of 5%-10% rises in German drug prices this year by both generics makers and the health funds, the country's research-based drug industry group, the VFA, has suggested that prices seem set to remain generally stable.
The prices of about 600 of the 50,000 or so prescription drugs on the market rose at the turn of the year, providing an estimated 200 million euros ($269.3 million) extra income for the industry. However, notes the VFA, 1,800 product prices have fallen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze