German pharma battles opinion as prices rise

Following forecasts of 5%-10% rises in German drug prices this year by both generics makers and the health funds, the country's research-based drug industry group, the VFA, has suggested that prices seem set to remain generally stable.

The prices of about 600 of the 50,000 or so prescription drugs on the market rose at the turn of the year, providing an estimated 200 million euros ($269.3 million) extra income for the industry. However, notes the VFA, 1,800 product prices have fallen.