Thursday 18 June 2026

German pharma eyes Pfizer cost-cutting

21 February 2005

German drugmakers and industry analysts are forecasting the next wave of sector cost cuts, with an eye on Pfizer's restructuring and its rumored plan to shed around $2.0 billion in costs. Deutsche Bank analyst Lucas Hermann says Pfizer's forecast decision to reduce its 38,000-strong salesforce worldwide by a third could trigger similar moves by other companies.

Cost-cutting has come to the fore as growth rates slacken and patents are due to expire on key drugs. In Germany, Bayer and Schering AG have inaugurated restructuring programs and the potential for savings elsewhere in the sector is seen as considerable. Local analysts note that the drug industry invests a third of its sales in administration, distribution and marketing, twice as much as some other sectors. The Swiss bank CSFB sees considerable room for "self-healing" in the industry, with perhaps as much as 25%-30% of expenditures being slashed from distribution and marketing budgets.

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