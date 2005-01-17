German pharma's year of patent expiries

Germany's drug sector is reported to be facing the largest loss of product patents in its history, affecting an estimated 18 active ingredients from now to December and with a loss of sales volume put at about 817 million euros ($1.07 billion).

This prospect puts research-based drugmakers' revenues and profits under considerable pressure, especially as the strong market position of patented drugs began to weaken in 2004, which saw about 720 million euros in sales losses.