German Pharma Spending Slows For 3rd Qtr 1995

Germany's rate of increase in drug spending slowed markedly in the third quarter of 1995 compared with the first half of this year, according to the panel doctors' federation, the KBV. Based on pharmacy sales figures in the first nine months, the KBV estimates that fund spending rose 12.1% in first-half 1995 in western Germany compared with the same, year-earlier period. In the third quarter, drug spending rose by only 4.2%. The first-half increase in eastern German states was 12.9%, and this slowed to 2.7% in the third quarter.

The KBV concludes from this that the spending trend of the first six months had reverted to a normal growth level in the third quarter. Since the introduction of the government's health reform legislation, the KBV argues that doctors have saved over 6 million Deutschemarks ($4.25 billion) of drug spending through "rational prescribing."

Meantime, the coalition government's policymakers have proposed that in future both the health funds and the hospital sector should prepare their own budgets instead of having these prescribed for them by the government. These budgets will have to be set in such a way that stability of health insurance premiums is not jeopardized. The new move has been agreed by the leading health service policymakers in the coalition parties, in a three-day session under the chairmanship of the Health Minister, Horst Seehofer. The proposals are to be discussed with the funds and hospital organizations, with draft legislation envisaged before end-November.