German pharmacists in deal with health funds

Leading representatives of German health funds and the country's pharmacy organizations have resolved the simmering row over compensatory payments following what pharmacists claimed was a loss of income in 2004 from sales of prescription drugs. The agreement reached after intensive talks chaired by Health Minister Ulla Schmidt is that no compensatory payments will be paid to the pharmacy sector but the pharmacy drug discount made available to health funds will be reduced in the second half of this year from 2.0 ($2.52) to 1.85 euros. This concession will bring the pharmacies an estimated extra income of 40.0 million euros this year.

The funds have also accepted a discount freeze of 2.0 euros for the entire period of 2005 to 2008. The Minister has agreed to improve the clarity of the current legal regulation covering the compensatory payment and to remove the clause in the health care modernization law referring to retrospective payments to offset loss of income. Fund representatives described the deal as "a good result."