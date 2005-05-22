German pharmacy/govt battle over Rx payments

A dispute has blown up between the German pharmacists' federation, the BVAV, and the Ministry of Health over payments for drug deliveries. BVAV president Heinz Gunther Wolf said pharmacists had reported significant losses in income through sales of prescription drugs and, contrary to claims by Health Minister Ulla Schmidt, even greater losses in the non-prescription medicines sector.

The Minister has urged the pharmacists to abandon the idea of claiming compensatory back-payments from the health funds, but Mr Wolf noted that the issue is now awaiting a court decision.