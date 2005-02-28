German pharmacy sales dip 2.1% in 2004

Germany's health reforms pushed ex-pharmacy drug sales down in 2004, for the first time in years. Sales of both prescription and non-prescription drugs fell 2.1%, say official figures from the federal statistical office, the SBA.

Just before the reform took effect, pharmacies registered a sales rise of over 20% for December 2004 compared to December 2003, which the SBA attributes to increased purchases as patients and their doctors rushed to anticipate higher patient charges for drugs.

The public-sector health funds spent 12% less on drugs in 2004 than the year before, and provisional figures from the pharmacy federation, the BV-DAV, suggest that the fall in spending was about 2.5 billion euros ($3.26 billion), with total drug expenditures by the funds of around 20.1 billion euros. However, observers expect drug spending will rise again this year, at rates over 10%.